abrdn plc Has $6.91 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

