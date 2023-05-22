abrdn plc Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

