abrdn plc Increases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.32% of Coursera worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $2,123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coursera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coursera by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 315,762 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Coursera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $470,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $470,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,457. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COUR opened at $12.00 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

