abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $121.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

