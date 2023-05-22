ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Bank of America

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,764 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

