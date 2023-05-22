Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3,822.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.