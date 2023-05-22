Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $117.41 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

