Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $108,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,012,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $124,759,000 after acquiring an additional 883,426 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.09. The firm has a market cap of $579.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

