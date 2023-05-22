Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.09 million, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $40.69.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

