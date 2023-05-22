Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 4,186 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $142.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.82. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.