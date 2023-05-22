Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 393,839 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 107,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $101.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

