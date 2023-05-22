Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,182 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bio-Techne by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after acquiring an additional 919,982 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.67 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

