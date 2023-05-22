Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,043,000 after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $180.40 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

