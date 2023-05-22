Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 38,349 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 437.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 862,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of PNR opened at $59.09 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

