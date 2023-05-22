Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

