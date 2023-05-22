Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.81.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AC opened at C$21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.92.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.608284 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

