Alan Stewart Acquires 2,155 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($29.06) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,628.08).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($28.69) on Monday. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27). The company has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,063.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,488.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,326.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,684.68%.

BRBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.18) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($29.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,282 ($28.59).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

