Alan Stewart Acquires 2,155 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($29.06) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,628.08).
Burberry Group Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($28.69) on Monday. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27). The company has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,063.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,488.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,326.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,684.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.