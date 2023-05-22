Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

ALB opened at $204.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.80. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

