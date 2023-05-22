Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $25.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $240,634,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

