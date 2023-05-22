Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $83.98 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

