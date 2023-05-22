Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,558 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.09 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

