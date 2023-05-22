Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

