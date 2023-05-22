Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $16,052.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

