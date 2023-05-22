Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

