Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

