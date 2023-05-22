Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 373,750 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 9.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

