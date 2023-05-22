AMERCO (UHALB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th.

AMERCO Trading Down 2.7 %

AMERCO stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

