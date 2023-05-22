American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXL. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $817.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.