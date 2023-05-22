America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
CRMT stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $550.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
