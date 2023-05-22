Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $303.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.91.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

