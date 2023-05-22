Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPEGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.