Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Critical Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -1,087.97% -54.61% -43.26% Amprius Technologies N/A -33.42% -13.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.84 million 5.70 -$74.34 million ($1.59) -0.54 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 154.68 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Amprius Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,127.78%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.56%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Amprius Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.