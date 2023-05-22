Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 164,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.