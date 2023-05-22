Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $21.60

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

PINE stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $219.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,091. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 311,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

