Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $216.41

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.41.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.53 on Friday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.
