Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 2,043.33

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,043.33 ($25.60).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($21.04) to GBX 1,760 ($22.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($26.93) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.92) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,895 ($23.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,015.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,953.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,815.86. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,076 ($26.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
