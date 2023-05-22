Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $42.83

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 13.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 97,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 295.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 151.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1,295.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

