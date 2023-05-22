Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $38.33

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 118,356 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 1,727.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

