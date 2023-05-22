Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target at $26.86

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.69 on Friday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,377.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,060 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

