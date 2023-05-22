Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $565.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

