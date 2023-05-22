Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $131.00

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,161,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,148,000 after purchasing an additional 323,233 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 324,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

