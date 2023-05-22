Analysts Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $6.70

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.
Several brokerages have commented on IREN. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of IREN stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
