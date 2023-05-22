Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target at $106.43

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 234,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.