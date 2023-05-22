Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $145.00

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NYSE:NVO opened at $170.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.