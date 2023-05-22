Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $31.92

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

