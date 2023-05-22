Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $17.55

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.55.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PK opened at $13.55 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,537,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $22,594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

