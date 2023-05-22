Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $13.18

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,196,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

