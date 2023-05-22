Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 211.40

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.65).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.72) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.88) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Price Performance

SRP opened at GBX 149.10 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.10 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.11. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($211,438.61). 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.