Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $17.82

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

SPWR stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $5,202,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $2,419,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

