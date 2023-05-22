Analysts Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target at $169.00

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

